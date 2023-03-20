Assam govt will erase child marriage by 2026, says CM Sarma

Assam govt will erase child marriage by 2026, says CM Sarma1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
As per the state government data, 3,098 persons were arrested in the first two months of this year under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is committed to ending the menace by 2026.
Sarma was speaking in the state assembly where he noted that the state has taken a series of measures to end the menace.
"By 2026, child marriage must be ended in Assam. Our government will take strong action to end child marriage," Sarma stressed.
Assam CM noted that his government has taken initiative to aware people of the menace. "Our government has allocated ₹200 crore for it in this budget so that we can appoint a special advocate against each child marriage case. We want to see everybody convicted."
"Our government will work for the rehabilitation of the victim by providing scholarships, free education, and free rice schemes. We should not compromise with child marriage. We are following the law," CM Sarma said.
As per the state government data, 3,098 persons were arrested in the first two months of this year under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
The report further noted that on the other hand, 932 persons were arrested in the state in 2017 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), while 1393 persons were arrested in 2018, 1428 in 2019, 1471 in 2020, 1500 in 2021, 1537 in 2022 and 647 in first two months of 2023.
(With inputs from agencies)
