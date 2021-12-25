More than 9,000 Utilisation Certificates (UC) for various projects and schemes of Assam government have not been submitted from 2001-02 to 2018-19 have not yet been submitted, a CAG report said

“Over 68% of 9,379 outstanding UCs are of the last of the last four years since 2015-16," it said adding, “The amount against which UCs are still pending comes to ₹20,402.48 crore."

At least 1,345 UCs amounting to ₹7,197.84 crore are due for the 2018-19 fiscal, while 24 such documents worth ₹1,607.23 crore in 2016-17 have not been submitted, according to the report.

UC of ₹3,494.38 crore grants paid up to the financial year 2018-19 are pending from the health department, followed by the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes with UCs worth ₹2,403.51 crore.

"About 50 per cent of capital expenditure is being incurred out of grants-in-aid. In the absence of UCs, it could not be ascertained whether the recipients had utilised the grants for the purpose for which those were given, and the assets had been created," the CAG report said.

It also said the state government has given grants-in-aid of ₹18,032.66 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal under ‘Others’ head, which constituted 70.39 per cent of the total assistance given in the year. During the 2019-20 fiscal, the state government incurred an expenditure of ₹19,036.52 crore under 'Minor Head 800', constituting 23.76 per cent of the total revenue and capital expenditure.

“Indiscriminate operation of omnibus Minor Head 800 – Other Expenditure affected transparency in financial reporting and obscured proper analysis of allocative priorities and quality of expenditure," the report stated.

