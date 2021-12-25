Assam govt yet to submit 9,000 Utilisation Certificates of various projects: CAG

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At least 1,345 UCs amounting to ₹7,197.84 crore are due for the 2018-19 fiscal, while 24 such documents worth ₹1,607.23 crore in 2016-17 have not been submitted, according to the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least 1,345 UCs amounting to ₹7,197.84 crore are due for the 2018-19 fiscal, while 24 such documents worth ₹1,607.23 crore in 2016-17 have not been submitted, according to the report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UC of ₹3,494.38 crore grants paid up to the financial year 2018-19 are pending from the health department, followed by the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes with UCs worth ₹2,403.51 crore.
UC of ₹3,494.38 crore grants paid up to the financial year 2018-19 are pending from the health department, followed by the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes with UCs worth ₹2,403.51 crore.
"About 50 per cent of capital expenditure is being incurred out of grants-in-aid. In the absence of UCs, it could not be ascertained whether the recipients had utilised the grants for the purpose for which those were given, and the assets had been created," the CAG report said.
"About 50 per cent of capital expenditure is being incurred out of grants-in-aid. In the absence of UCs, it could not be ascertained whether the recipients had utilised the grants for the purpose for which those were given, and the assets had been created," the CAG report said.
It also said the state government has given grants-in-aid of ₹18,032.66 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal under ‘Others’ head, which constituted 70.39 per cent of the total assistance given in the year. During the 2019-20 fiscal, the state government incurred an expenditure of ₹19,036.52 crore under 'Minor Head 800', constituting 23.76 per cent of the total revenue and capital expenditure.
It also said the state government has given grants-in-aid of ₹18,032.66 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal under ‘Others’ head, which constituted 70.39 per cent of the total assistance given in the year. During the 2019-20 fiscal, the state government incurred an expenditure of ₹19,036.52 crore under 'Minor Head 800', constituting 23.76 per cent of the total revenue and capital expenditure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Indiscriminate operation of omnibus Minor Head 800 – Other Expenditure affected transparency in financial reporting and obscured proper analysis of allocative priorities and quality of expenditure," the report stated.
“Indiscriminate operation of omnibus Minor Head 800 – Other Expenditure affected transparency in financial reporting and obscured proper analysis of allocative priorities and quality of expenditure," the report stated.