Assam: Guwahati airport becomes first in northeast to get ‘Digi Yatra’ facility. Details here2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport becomes first in northeast to offer Digi Yatra facility.
Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport became the first airport in the northeast to get ‘Digi Yatra’ facility. The Digi Yatra service will be available in three major areas of the airport, namely - first entrance, check-in and boarding areas.
