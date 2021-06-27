The Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati was reopened on Sunday after three days following the Ambubachi festival.

However, the entry of devotees has been restricted till 30 June in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Celebrated in the monsoons, it is believed that Goddess Kamakhya goes through her menstrual cycle during the Ambubachi festival and, therefore, the temple remains closed.

Ambubachi Mela, also known as Ameti or the tantric fertility festival, is one of the major events on Assam's tourism calendar. On Saturday, several 'diyas' (earthen lamps) illuminated the temple premises.

"After performing rituals, doors of Guwahati's Kamakhya temple have been opened after three days. Temple will remain closed for the devotees due to Covid-19 till 30 June," Mohit Chandra Sharma, the head priest of the temple, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Recalling the footfall of devotees in the temple before the Covid outbreak, he said: "Lakh of devotees used to line up to offer prayers at the temple after Ambubachi. But nothing like that this year due to Covid-19. I am hopeful that next year there will not be any restriction due to Covid-19, and we will be able to celebrate Ambubachi with proper pomp and show."

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma visited Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati on the occasion of Ambubachi Nivritti on Saturday morning.

"I did 'parikrama' at Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple today with wife @rinikibsharma to offer prayers on the holy occasion of Ambubachi Nivritti. Sought Maa's blessings for all-round development of Assam, and health & prosperity of all sections of society," he tweeted.

New guidelines

The Assam government has issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 that will come into effect

