Assam has embarked on a journey of peace and development, says Amit Shah

Launching an attack on the opposition parties, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the earlier governments under Congress were inefficient in bringing back the youth of northeast from the path of insurgency.

He asserted that the state has embarked on a journey of peace and development under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam was earlier known for agitations and violence, but Sonowal and Sarma have unified the people of the state and the region with the rest of the country by upholding and promoting heritage and traditions," said the home minister.

Shah was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony for a super speciality hospital and 11 law colleges.

He said that several separatist factions in the northeast forced the youth to take up arms and the central government has ensured that these factions join the mainstream.

"There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states (Northeast). Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream & the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally," said Shah.

He further stressed on the need for an "ideological change". "Development is the only way forward. Development is happening and will happen further but ideological change is also needed & that can't happen only through development," said the home minister.

Shah said NDA's triumph in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council polls was like a semifinal before the assembly elections in which it will emerge winners with a huge majority.

"I am proud to say that in the recently concluded Bodoland elections there was a turnout of more than 80% and there was not a single incident of bloodshed reported. This tells that if there is a determination for development and respect towards peace and stability then the government can work with the people. PM Modi has a commitment towards peace and determination to develop the region," said Shah.

Shah said the Modi government kept northeast region in focus during its 6 year rule. “In the last six years, PM Modi visited the northeastern states thirty times. The government is committed to develop the region. Every time he visited the region he brought gifts for the people of the region to spur growth and development," he said.

He also urged farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws to resolve their issues through discussions.

