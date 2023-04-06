Assam has potential to become a major yoga tourist destination: Sonowal

Assam has potential to become a major yoga tourist destination: Sonowal1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
- The minister said that Yoga Mahotsav - 75 days to International Day of Yoga 2023 program will be held at Dibrugarh University campus
NEW DELHI :Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said Assam has the potential to become a major Yoga tourism destination in the country.
Addressing the media persons, the minister said that Yoga Mahotsav - 75 days to International Day of Yoga 2023 program will be held at Dibrugarh University campus, Dibrugarh, Assam.
He said that Assam has successfully hosted two major Yoga Mahotsav in successive years (Sivsagar in 2022 and Dibrugarh in 2023).
The minister further informed Ministry of Ayush has identified areas of tremendous potential in the state and Yoga is one of them and success of these events not only boosts the Yoga as practice in the region but also opens up new vistas of opportunity for the region.
Ayush has a lot of potential in Assam and to realise it, several steps have been initiated, including a separate Panchakarma block along with a Pharmacology and chemistry building, equipped with the state of the art equipments at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati, Sonowal said.
He said that both the projects will be completed and dedicated to the nation within this year.
‘’We also want to hone the rich traditional medicines of the Northeast and for this, a major survey is being undertaken in all the eight states of the North East so that these medicines can be standardised and make it available for treatment of human ailments. This will also open up economic opportunities for the region in the medical and pharmacology sectors,‘’ Sonowal said.
The Ministry of Ayush has also put up an exhibition showcasing the strength of Ayush systems of medicines -- Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homeopathy form April 6th to 7th, 2023 at Bishnurabha Rangamancha, Dibrugarh University, Assam.
