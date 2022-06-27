Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the toppers and also asked students not to lose heart if they did not perform well. He posted, “congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success."

