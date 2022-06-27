Assam HS Result 2022: Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Cherry Gohain of Womens College Tinsukia have topped with 487 marks
Assam Class 12 Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations today on June 27. The AHSEC has announced the names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in a result press conference.
A total of 156107 students appeared for Higher Secondary exam in Arts stream and of them, 130324 or 83.48% have passed. Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Cherry Gohain of Womens College Tinsukia have topped with 487 marks. A total of 33534 students took the exam in Science stream and 30915 or 92.19% have been declared pass. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomoroni HS School has bagged the first position with 491 marks. In Commerce, 15199 students had appeared and 13264 or 87.27% have passed. Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar (482 marks) is the Commerce topper.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the toppers and also asked students not to lose heart if they did not perform well. He posted, “congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success."
Notably, Besides the official website, Assam HS results will also be available on some unofficial websites. However, students are advised to check their result on official websites for authenticity.
Important details for AHSEC Assam Class 12 Result 2022
Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12. Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06%, in Arts it was 98.93% and in Commerce, it was 99.57%. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.
Meanwhile, last year in 2021, a total number of 2,49,812 students appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from science stream, 1,91,855 were from arts stream, 18,443 were from the commerce stream and 1,081 students were from the vocational course. In 2020, the overall passing percentage record was 78.28% where the commerce stream scored the highest pass percentage with 88.18%, science was at 88.06% and the arts stream had the least pass percentage of 78.28%.
