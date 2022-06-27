Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to declare Class 12 exam result today. Check details

Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to declare Class 12 exam result today. Check details2 min read . 06:07 AM IST
- Assam Class 12 Result 2022: AHSEC will declare the result of Class 12 examinations today at 9 am
Assam Class 12 Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations today on June 27.
The result will be declared at 9 am and following the announcement of the results, students can check out their scores using their roll numbers on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in. Notably, the AHSEC will announce names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the result press conference.
The class 12 students will get their results online on June 26 and they can collect physical copies of their marks sheets and pass certificates from schools, colleges. Besides the official website, Assam HS results will also be available on some unofficial websites. However, students are advised to check their result on official websites for authenticity.
Just last week, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations on June 27.
Important details for AHSEC Assam Class 12 Result 2022
Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. This year HS examinations were held from March 15 to April 12.
Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, in Arts it was 98.93 per cent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent. Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.
Meanwhile, last year in 2021, a total number of 2,49,812 students appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from science stream, 1,91,855 were from arts stream, 18,443 were from the commerce stream and 1,081 students were from the vocational course. In 2020, the overall passing percentage record was 78.28 per cent where the commerce stream scored the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, science was at 88.06 per cent and the arts stream had the least pass percentage of 78.28 per cent.
