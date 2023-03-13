The Board of Secondary Education(SEBA), Assam has cancelled the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) scheduled to be held today. The exam was cancelled after some reports emerged that the paper was leaked and later was also shared on social media. Assam Education Minister Ronoj Pegu in a tweet later announced that the exam stands cancelled and a new date will be announced soon.

SEBA in a late-night statement said,"This is for information to all concerned that, a news is telecast in a section of media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13h March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated enquiry in this aspect and will take all necessary action in this respect."

General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3fvU2CbSgr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, DGP of Assam Police said,"Leakage of General Science (C3) question papers of HSLC examination to be held on March 13, 2023 - A criminal case has been registered and will be investigated by CID Assam. Legal action will be taken against the culprits and conspirators."

Earlier, SEBA in a statement said,"This year's High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) English Examination was held on March R.S. The SEBA has announced that the examination will be canceled after receiving a report from the authorities that some candidates of Higher Secondary School, Ganir Gram Kendra have used dishonest methods to sit the examination. The notice further mentions that SEBA has received verbal complaints from other examination centres as well and the concerned district authorities have been asked to submit the enquiry report.