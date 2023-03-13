Assam HSLC Exam 2023: SEBA cancels class 10 General Science exam after paper leak1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:39 AM IST
- Assam HSLC Exam: The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course, SEBA said in a statement
The Board of Secondary Education(SEBA), Assam has cancelled the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) scheduled to be held today. The exam was cancelled after some reports emerged that the paper was leaked and later was also shared on social media. Assam Education Minister Ronoj Pegu in a tweet later announced that the exam stands cancelled and a new date will be announced soon.
