SEBA in a late-night statement said,"This is for information to all concerned that, a news is telecast in a section of media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13h March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated enquiry in this aspect and will take all necessary action in this respect."