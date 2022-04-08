This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An official statement released by the Sivasagar district authorities said that movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is prohibited within a radius of 5 km from 6 pm to 6 am on the border.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SIVASAGAR :
Authorities in the border district of Sivasagar in Assam have imposed section 144 of CrPC and night curfew in anticipation of anti-social activity. the authorities said this is a ‘precautionary measure’ and anyone found violating the order will be penalised.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SIVASAGAR :
Authorities in the border district of Sivasagar in Assam have imposed section 144 of CrPC and night curfew in anticipation of anti-social activity. the authorities said this is a ‘precautionary measure’ and anyone found violating the order will be penalised.
An official statement released by the Sivasagar district authorities said that movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is prohibited within a radius of 5 km from 6 pm to 6 am on the border.
An official statement released by the Sivasagar district authorities said that movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is prohibited within a radius of 5 km from 6 pm to 6 am on the border.
The restrictions have been imposed for the next sixty days or till further orders. The administration has warned of action against the violation of the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the IPC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The restrictions have been imposed for the next sixty days or till further orders. The administration has warned of action against the violation of the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the IPC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a notification of the Sivasagar district authorities, gathering of five or more people in public places, meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individuals or organisations, affixing of any kind of posters, banners on any wall, the boundary of government, semi-government or private resident etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans is strictly prohibited during this period.
According to a notification of the Sivasagar district authorities, gathering of five or more people in public places, meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individuals or organisations, affixing of any kind of posters, banners on any wall, the boundary of government, semi-government or private resident etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans is strictly prohibited during this period.
The district administration has also banned rear riding in two-wheelers citing the possibility of anti-social and extremist activities, firing, murder, kidnapping or extortion.
The district administration has also banned rear riding in two-wheelers citing the possibility of anti-social and extremist activities, firing, murder, kidnapping or extortion.
However, people above 60 years of age, children below 12 years of age, women, government officials and police personnel are exempted from the ban.