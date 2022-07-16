About 18 trains in the section have been cancelled in the affected area and more than 10 others have been short terminated as work for restoration of the damaged railway tracks are on in full swing despite the incessant rain. A report from Haflong, headquarter of Dima Hasao district, said most part of the New Halflong Railway Station was under water and an empty train stranded there has derailed as the track loosened with the soil underneath was washed off by rain waters. Road links to the district have also snapped due to the incessant rains and the the landslides in multiple locations.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}