‘It has been decided to resume the following train services which have been cancelled due to breaches in several locations of Lumding -Badarpur section of Lumding division,’ the NorthEast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways said in a tweet
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After a gap of more than two months since Assam's only hill station, Halflong and Dima Hasao district will finally get connected with the rest of the country after it was hit by incessant rainfall resulting in the disruption of railway services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After a gap of more than two months since Assam's only hill station, Halflong and Dima Hasao district will finally get connected with the rest of the country after it was hit by incessant rainfall resulting in the disruption of railway services.
The disruption of railway service adversely affected the movement of goods and people in Assam's Barak valley and also the northeastern states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
The disruption of railway service adversely affected the movement of goods and people in Assam's Barak valley and also the northeastern states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.
"It has been decided to resume the following train services which have been cancelled due to breaches in several locations of Lumding -Badarpur section of Lumding division," the NorthEast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It has been decided to resume the following train services which have been cancelled due to breaches in several locations of Lumding -Badarpur section of Lumding division," the NorthEast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured the people of Northeast that the train services would resume in the hill section by July 10.
Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured the people of Northeast that the train services would resume in the hill section by July 10.
12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Central Exp 28-07-22
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Central Exp 28-07-22
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The team of N F Railway worked relentlessly to ensure connectivity to South Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram. Trial light engine runs were conducted successfully at all the affected locations by July 8," NF Railway CPRO said.
"The team of N F Railway worked relentlessly to ensure connectivity to South Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram. Trial light engine runs were conducted successfully at all the affected locations by July 8," NF Railway CPRO said.
The CPRO further claimed that the restoration works taken up by the N F Railway is the fastest ever in Indian Railways while dealing with such huge natural calamities.
The CPRO further claimed that the restoration works taken up by the N F Railway is the fastest ever in Indian Railways while dealing with such huge natural calamities.
During the second week of May, around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of Lumding Division were badly affected due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During the second week of May, around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of Lumding Division were badly affected due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of the rail communication to the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam from May 14.
Breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of the rail communication to the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam from May 14.
The Railway Ministry had later sanctioned ₹180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao.
The Railway Ministry had later sanctioned ₹180 crore for the restoration of snapped railway lines in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao.
About 18 trains in the section have been cancelled in the affected area and more than 10 others have been short terminated as work for restoration of the damaged railway tracks are on in full swing despite the incessant rain. A report from Haflong, headquarter of Dima Hasao district, said most part of the New Halflong Railway Station was under water and an empty train stranded there has derailed as the track loosened with the soil underneath was washed off by rain waters. Road links to the district have also snapped due to the incessant rains and the the landslides in multiple locations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
About 18 trains in the section have been cancelled in the affected area and more than 10 others have been short terminated as work for restoration of the damaged railway tracks are on in full swing despite the incessant rain. A report from Haflong, headquarter of Dima Hasao district, said most part of the New Halflong Railway Station was under water and an empty train stranded there has derailed as the track loosened with the soil underneath was washed off by rain waters. Road links to the district have also snapped due to the incessant rains and the the landslides in multiple locations.