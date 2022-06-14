The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to ‘isolated extremely heavy rainfall’ from Tuesday to Thursday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
GUWAHATI :The Assam government has issued an alert in view of the incessant rains the state has been facing. The government also issued an advisory with the helpline numbers for the people of Guwahati and its adjoining areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
GUWAHATI :The Assam government has issued an alert in view of the incessant rains the state has been facing. The government also issued an advisory with the helpline numbers for the people of Guwahati and its adjoining areas.
The state issued advisory mentioned that residents of Guwahati and its adjoining areas should avoid stepping out unless they absolutely require to.
The state issued advisory mentioned that residents of Guwahati and its adjoining areas should avoid stepping out unless they absolutely require to.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 14 June, has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Assam during the next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 14 June, has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Assam during the next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory that "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."
The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory that "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."
Assam saw heavy rainfall lash the state since yesterday. Landslides and heavy rains have brought the city in Assam to a complete standstill. Four people were buried alive in the landslides that occurred.
Assam saw heavy rainfall lash the state since yesterday. Landslides and heavy rains have brought the city in Assam to a complete standstill. Four people were buried alive in the landslides that occurred.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a huge mass of land buried a house, in which there were four people, on a hillside in Nijarapar in Boragaon area of Assam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a huge mass of land buried a house, in which there were four people, on a hillside in Nijarapar in Boragaon area of Assam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The landslide happened around 1 am mainly due to incessant rains. No other person is trapped as of now," ASDMA District Project Officer (Kamrup Metropolitan) Kaustav Talukdar said.
The district administration has asked the people who are residing prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location or to contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297.
The district administration has asked the people who are residing prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location or to contact District Administration at 1077/8638112297.
The government also opened helpline numbers - Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984, Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 and the numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The government also opened helpline numbers - Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984, Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 and the numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Monday issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Monday issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday.
The incessant rains caused waterlogging and landslides in many areas of Guwahati city. Rain waters submerged the campus of Guwahati railway station and several major roads and entered many houses in the city.
The incessant rains caused waterlogging and landslides in many areas of Guwahati city. Rain waters submerged the campus of Guwahati railway station and several major roads and entered many houses in the city.