Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government Tuesday decided that home-quarantine will not be allowed to people coming from outside and they will be sent for institutional-quarantine, as the number of coronavirus cases rose by 139 to reach 682.

CM Sonowal decided that quarantine norms would be strictly enforced in view of the spike in the number of positive cases in Assam.

It was decided that people coming from outside will be sent for institutional-quarantine and no home-quarantine will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Assam recorded 123 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 666 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the Total 682 cases, there are 613 active cases, four deaths, three migrated out and 62 recovered and released from hospital.

Assam has recorded a huge spike of nearly 600 cases since May 4, after restrictions on road travel were lifted.

The spike was expected to increase further with the resumption of flights from Monday.

Sarma said that the latest cases of increasing COVID-19 patients are mostly those who have returned to the state from outside.

The Minister has also clarified that swab samples are collected from people soon after they are arriving in the state, before they are transferred to the quarantine centres.

Most of the positive cases in Assam are imported and not home-grown, he said.

The flights scheduled to arrive next week are from Ukraine, Moscow, the Philippines and Kuwait, he said.

