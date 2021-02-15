Assam: Jaishankar to attend various programmes in poll-bound state today

Assam: Jaishankar to attend various programmes in poll-bound state today1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:30 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday. State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to attend various programmes in Assam, which will be going to polls later this year.
Before starting his tour, Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and posted pictures from there tweeting: Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati.
Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited the state.
Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7. During his visit, the prime minister inaugurated Asom Mela and laid foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.
"This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," the PM had said.
