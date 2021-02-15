This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam: Jaishankar to attend various programmes in poll-bound state today
1 min read.10:30 AM ISTStaff Writer
( with inputs from ANI )
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday. State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to attend various programmes in Assam, which will be going to polls later this year.
Before starting his tour, Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and posted pictures from there tweeting: Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati.
Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited the state.
Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7. During his visit, the prime minister inaugurated Asom Mela and laid foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo.
"This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," the PM had said.