Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims 44 lives in the state so far

Japanese Encephalitis which is a mosquito-borne disease is proving fatal in the state of Assam as it has claimed 44 lives across the state so far, according to the state branch of the National Health Mission (NHM). In the last 24 hours, three people died in the state - two in Nagaon district and one in Chirang district, officials said on Tuesday and is becoming more critical in Assam post floods.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}