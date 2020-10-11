Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Assam: Kamakhya temple to open for devotees from tomorrow
The Kamakhya temple in Assam.

Assam: Kamakhya temple to open for devotees from tomorrow

1 min read . 05:17 AM IST ANI

  • The devotees will be allowed to perform 'parikrama' form tomorrow onwards
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple was forced to shut earlier this year

GUWAHATI : Assam's Kamakhya temple is set to open from Sunday for the devotees after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam's Kamakhya temple is set to open from Sunday for the devotees after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees will be allowed to perform 'parikrama' form tomorrow onwards.

The devotees will be allowed to perform 'parikrama' form tomorrow onwards.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Kamakhya temple to open from tomorrow for devotees to perform 'parikrama'. The inner sanctum sanctorum will, however, remain closed," said Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee.

The committee said that the temple's Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset. It further said that the maximum time allowed for each devotee will be 15 minutes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple was forced to shut earlier this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there 29,710 active cases in the state.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.