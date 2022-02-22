OPEN APP
Assam: Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve to be shut for tourists on Feb 26-27
Assam: All the tourist activities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be closed from the morning of February 26 to the forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora, the divisional forest officer said. 

The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting during the aforementioned time period. 

 

 

 

 

 

