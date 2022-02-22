Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Assam: All the tourist activities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be closed from the morning of February 26 to the forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora, the divisional forest officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting during the aforementioned time period.

