Assam: Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve to be shut for tourists on Feb 26-271 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assam: All the tourist activities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be closed from the morning of February 26 to the forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora, the divisional forest officer said.
Assam: All the tourist activities at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will be closed from the morning of February 26 to the forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora, the divisional forest officer said.
Also Read | Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2
Also Read | Ukraine-Russia crisis LIVE: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2
The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual.
The tourist activities in Burapahar and Agoratoli will remain open as usual.
President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting during the aforementioned time period.
President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting during the aforementioned time period.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!