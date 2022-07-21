‘A new system has been introduced for issuance of QR (Quick Response) code-based registration certificates and driving licence cards, replacing the obsolete chip-based smart cards,’ said Transport Secretary Adil Khan.
The Assam government has rolled out a new online system for hassle-free issuance of the vehicle registration certificate and driving licence, without the need to visit transport offices.
The Assam government has rolled out a new online system for hassle-free issuance of the vehicle registration certificate and driving licence, without the need to visit transport offices.
"Due to the new mechanism, there will be no multiple visits to the office of DTOs to submit papers, pay fees and collect the printed Driving License/RCs," Khan said.
The new RC with QR code embedded on it will have additional security features like Guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark and hologram below the top layer.
No requirement to visit DTO
Adil Khan also said that after one has passed the driving test, the person need not visit the DTO for obtaining the licence as "the process of printing will be done at remote centralised locations and the same will be sent by post within 3-5 days".
"The advantages of the QR code embossed driving licence is that any traffic personnel or law enforcement agency can easily verify the antecedents of a card holder by scanning the QR code with mobile phone, and there is no risk of duplication," he said.
The transport secretary asserted that the printing and delivery of RCs at dealer points and driving licences through remote centralised locations will not only eliminate the role of middlemen, but also bring about transparency in the whole system.
