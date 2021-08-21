NEW DELHI : Announcing the roll-out of the benefits under One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme in the state from Monday, the Assam government Saturday urged the beneficiaries to come forward for seeding their ration card with Aadhaar number to avail the benefits as only 10% of beneficiaries have linked there Aadhaar number with their ration cards so far.

Urging the beneficiaries to come forward, Assam’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said without seeding, they will not be eligible to get food grains and other items under ONORC scheme.

“We shall be giving out ration under the ONORC in the state from Monday. So, it is imperative for all beneficiaries to get Aadhaar seeding of their ration cards," the minister said.

Dass said only 10.7% beneficiaries and 28.3% ration cards have completed the seeding of ration card data with their Aadhaar number in the state so far, though the state government has completed cent percent digitized of the ration cards, covering all 2.5 crore beneficiaries in the state.

The minister further said the state government targets to achieve 100% Aadhaar number generation by October this year which is currently 68.9%.

Bishwaranjan Samal, Principal Secretary of the department, said the state government said has already provided 100 e-PoS machines needed under ONORC scheme to an equal number of fair price shops and plans to provide another 10 thousand devices to fair price shops by next month. All fair price shops will be provided with e-PoS machines within the next three to four months, the principal secretary added.

The ONORC is a flagship scheme of the Central government that allows eligible beneficiaries to avail food grains they are entitled to under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any fair price shop across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.