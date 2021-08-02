{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assam government on Monday said that there would be no round the clock curfew in the state from 3rd August. The state has removed total containment till further order. It has issued a revised and consolidated directive for both rural and urban areas which will come into forces from tomorrow (Tuesday).

There will be no round the clock curfew in Assam. However, as the positivity rate became moderate in the two districts - Golaghat and Lakhimpur, the partial curfew time in these districts will be from 2 PM to 5 AM. In the rest of the districts, the curfew will be from 5 pm to 5 am.

All work places, business/commercial establishments, dine in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms of cold storages and warehouses will be up to 1 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and upto 4 pm in the rest of the districts.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animals fodder will be open upto 5 pm in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts and upto 4 pm in the rest of the districts.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. However, movement of goods shall continue.

Public gathering is allowed upto 10 persons for marriage or funeral programme.

Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

For inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, conduct of offline classes in some premier institutes, re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites, decision will be considered after 7th August

For inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts, conduct of offline classes in some premier institutes, re-opening of religious places and state protected monuments and sites, decision will be considered after 7th August

