Assam, Manipur floods: Death toll rises to 48, thousands evacuated from rain-related incidents | 10 points

Assam and Manipur flood situation remain critical as the death toll touched 48 across the northeastern states amid heavy rainfall.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published11:45 AM IST
People shift from a boat to another to reach a shelter due to flooding in Morigaon district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo)
People shift from a boat to another to reach a shelter due to flooding in Morigaon district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo)

Assam, Manipur floods: Heavy rainfall in northeastern states has exacerbated the flood situation in Manipur and Assam, posing a critical challenge. Many people have lost their lives in both states, prompting the evacuation of thousands to relief camps due to extensive damage to homes and infrastructure caused by flooding.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Situation turns critical, PM Modi dials CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Here are top 10 updates on Assam, Manipur floods:

1) On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that the combined death toll from flood-related incidents in Assam and Manipur has reached 48. Heavy rainfall persists in both states, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for all northeastern states this week.

2) Military personnel from the Army and Assam Rifles, along with state police, Manipur Fire Service, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers, utilized boats to rescue people affected by the floods. They also distributed packaged water bottles and food packets to those in need.

3) The flood crisis in Assam worsened, as more than 1.65 million people were impacted across 29 districts, and major rivers exceeded their danger levels on Thursday.

Also Read | Manipur floods: ‘Continuing efforts to remove water…’ says CM Biren Singh

4) As many as 2,800 villages across 105 revenue circles remain submerged, with floodwaters covering 39,451.51 hectares of crop area. In Assam, over 3.86 lakh people stay in 515 relief camps and distribution centres established by the administration in 24 flood-affected districts.

5) In the past 24 hours, floodwaters have destroyed hundreds of roads, bridges, and houses throughout Manipur and Assam. This week, the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have risen above danger levels, leading to extensive damage in nearby areas.

6) The Imphal River overflowed its banks at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, while the Kongba River surged at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East.

7) The Indian Army, state authorities, NDRF, and SDRF are conducting relief operations in the two states. Other northeastern states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also dispatching personnel to support the relief efforts.

Also Read | Assam floods: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in 3 northeastern states

8) The central government announced that it will fully support the flood-affected states by providing additional manpower, boats, and life-saving supplies to Assam and Manipur.

9) Rain-related incidents have claimed at least five lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland in the last few days, said officials.

10) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in the national park on Tuesday and directed the authorities to take adequate precautions, including regulation of vehicular traffic on NH 715, to ensure that wildlife is not harmed.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAssam, Manipur floods: Death toll rises to 48, thousands evacuated from rain-related incidents | 10 points

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,374.65
06:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
7.6 (0.56%)

Bharat Electronics

315.80
06:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
1.25 (0.4%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.00
06:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.7 (0.41%)

Bandhan Bank

208.25
06:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-2.7 (-1.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

468.75
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
33.55 (7.71%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,619.85
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
179.65 (7.36%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

9,969.25
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
679.45 (7.31%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India

6,833.05
06:10 AM | 4 JUL 2024
444.45 (6.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue