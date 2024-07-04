Assam and Manipur flood situation remain critical as the death toll touched 48 across the northeastern states amid heavy rainfall.

Assam, Manipur floods: Heavy rainfall in northeastern states has exacerbated the flood situation in Manipur and Assam, posing a critical challenge. Many people have lost their lives in both states, prompting the evacuation of thousands to relief camps due to extensive damage to homes and infrastructure caused by flooding.

Here are top 10 updates on Assam, Manipur floods: 1) On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that the combined death toll from flood-related incidents in Assam and Manipur has reached 48. Heavy rainfall persists in both states, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for all northeastern states this week.

2) Military personnel from the Army and Assam Rifles, along with state police, Manipur Fire Service, NDRF, SDRF, and local volunteers, utilized boats to rescue people affected by the floods. They also distributed packaged water bottles and food packets to those in need.

3) The flood crisis in Assam worsened, as more than 1.65 million people were impacted across 29 districts, and major rivers exceeded their danger levels on Thursday.

4) As many as 2,800 villages across 105 revenue circles remain submerged, with floodwaters covering 39,451.51 hectares of crop area. In Assam, over 3.86 lakh people stay in 515 relief camps and distribution centres established by the administration in 24 flood-affected districts.

5) In the past 24 hours, floodwaters have destroyed hundreds of roads, bridges, and houses throughout Manipur and Assam. This week, the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have risen above danger levels, leading to extensive damage in nearby areas.

6) The Imphal River overflowed its banks at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, while the Kongba River surged at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East.

7) The Indian Army, state authorities, NDRF, and SDRF are conducting relief operations in the two states. Other northeastern states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also dispatching personnel to support the relief efforts.

8) The central government announced that it will fully support the flood-affected states by providing additional manpower, boats, and life-saving supplies to Assam and Manipur.

9) Rain-related incidents have claimed at least five lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland in the last few days, said officials.

10) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in the national park on Tuesday and directed the authorities to take adequate precautions, including regulation of vehicular traffic on NH 715, to ensure that wildlife is not harmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

