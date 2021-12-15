Manohari Gold Tea, a rare variety of tea in Assam has once again created history by breaking its own record as it was sold for ₹1 lakh per kilogram on Tuesday at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, according to ANI.

"The Manohari gold is a very special tea. The producer of making this tea is different. Apart from CTC tea, we have started making different types of tea like white tea, green tea, yellow tea. At Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Manohari was sold at ₹1 lakh per kg. There is a demand for a special tea, white tea, oolong tea, green tea, yellow tea so we are planning to increase the production of such tea. We will also be getting more money from this and small farmers will be benefitted from this," said Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser, North Eastern Tea Association (NETA).

In 2020, the tea was auctioned at ₹75,000 per kg at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre creating a record for the third successive year.

Earlier in 2018, Manohari Gold Tea was sold for ₹39,001 per kilogram for the first time in history and again in the year 2019 breaking all records, it was sold for ₹50,000 per kilogram.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.