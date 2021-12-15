Assam: Rare variety of tea auctioned for a record price. Check details

"The Manohari gold is a very special tea. The producer of making this tea is different. Apart from CTC tea, we have started making different types of tea like white tea, green tea, yellow tea. At Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Manohari was sold at ₹1 lakh per kg. There is a demand for a special tea, white tea, oolong tea, green tea, yellow tea so we are planning to increase the production of such tea. We will also be getting more money from this and small farmers will be benefitted from this," said Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser, North Eastern Tea Association (NETA).