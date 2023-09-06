Assam: Massive fire break out at plastic godown

BREAKING NEWS
Assam: Massive fire break out at plastic godown1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near Assam on Wednesday
A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near the Jorabat area in Assam on Tuesday. Fire tenders have reached on the spot.
Till now, no casualty has been reported. Further details are awaited.
(This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates)