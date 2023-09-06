Hello User
Assam: Massive fire break out at plastic godown

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST Livemint

A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near Assam on Wednesday

Mint Image

A massive fire broke out at a plastic carton godown near the Jorabat area in Assam on Tuesday. Fire tenders have reached on the spot.

Till now, no casualty has been reported. Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates)

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
