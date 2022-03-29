This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam
There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the five-decade-old border dispute between the two northeastern states.
The signing, which will settle the dispute in six of the 12 locations along the 884.9 km border, took place in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.
"It is a historic day for the northeast," Shah said at the function held at the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi.
The home minister said with the signing of the agreement, 70% of the border dispute between the two states has been resolved.
“Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. Six out of 12 points of the dispute have been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining six points will be resolved at the earliest", Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
There are 36 villages in the six places, covering an area of 36.79 sq km, with regard to which the agreement has been reached.
The two states had formed three committees each in August last year to go into the vexed boundary question. The constitution of the panels had followed two rounds of talks between Sarma and Sangma where the neighbouring states resolved to settle the dispute in a phased manner.
According to the joint final set of recommendations made by the committees, out of 36.79 sq km of the disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya 18.28 sq km.
"I want to thank Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes. Today, the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Himanta Biswa Sarma," Sangma said soon after the signing.
Earlier he had said there had been "a lot of push" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to resolve the issue.
“If India and Bangladesh can resolve the border issues then why can't the two states -- the is the stand the Centre has taken," he said.
When did the dispute begin?
The dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam.
Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 but the new state had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 locations in the border areas.
