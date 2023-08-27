Assam: Minor boy's body found at BJP MP's house, probe on

Body of 10-year-old boy found at residence of Lok Sabha BJP MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam's Cacher district. Police investigating.

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found at the Lok Sabha BJP MP Rajdeep Roy's residence in Assam's Cacher district on Saturday, said police, adding that the body was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck.

Speaking to PTI, Cacher Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen said that the victim's mother was working in the house of the BJP leader as a domestic help for two-and-a-half years and was originally from the Dholai area.

"The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. We are investigating the matter," said Sen, who visited the spot soon after receiving information, PTI reported.

The MP did not want to make any comment on the incident, saying that the police were investigating the case.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)