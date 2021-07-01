Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi walks free as special NIA court clears him of all charges

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi walks free as special NIA court clears him of all charges

MLA from Sibsagar and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi being produced before a special NIA court in Guwahati on Thursday on July 1. (PTI)
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Gogoi was released from jail as a special NIA court cleared him and his three associates of all charges under UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in Assam in December 2019

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi walked out of jail after being imprisoned for two years over protests held against Citizenship Law.

Gogoi was released from jail on Thursday as a special NIA court cleared him and his three associates of all charges under UAPA for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in Assam in December 2019.

and his associates were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Independent legislator and his two other associates were on June 22 cleared of charges in the first case.

NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Gogoi and his three associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal in connection with the Chandmari case in which they were accused of having Maoist links.

The NIA was investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his associates in the violent protests.

Gogoi is likely to be released later in the day after the court sends the release order to the jail. His three associates are already out on bail.

