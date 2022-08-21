Assam: Mobile services suspended in 25 districts; Sec 144 imposed. Here's why

Assam: Mobile services suspended in 25 districts; Sec 144 imposed. Here's why1 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- The measures were taken to prevent possible malpractices in Assam government conducted written examinations for Grade-IV posts
In Assam's 25 districts, mobile internet services were suspended for four hours on Sunday in a bid to prevent possible malpractices in state government conducted written examinations for Grade-IV posts. Further, Section 144 CrPC was declared in areas where the exams were being conducted.
Senior officials of private telecom operators Airtel and Jio told PTI that internet services were suspended in 25 districts for four hours as per directions of the Assam government.
"Dear customers, as per government directive, mobile internet services are being temporarily stopped in your area between 10 am to 12 pm and between 2 pm to 4 pm," read an Airtel SMS to its subscribers.
Similar messages were sent by other operators to their customers across the state.
Earlier this month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said internet services would be suspended during the examination hours to avoid possible malpractices during the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, Assam Police said in a tweet that Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in and around the examination venues for all three days to conduct the tests in a "free, fair and transparent manner".
More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts, with the examinations scheduled for August 21 and 28, and September 11.
While the Grade-IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, tests for Grade-III posts will be held on the other two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).
(With inputs from agencies)
