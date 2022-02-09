Polling to 90 municipal boards in Assam will be held on March 6, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday. For the first time, polling will be conducted via EVMs (electronic voting machines) in the civic body polls, Alok Kumar, state election commission said.

He said candidates can file nominations till February 15 and the EC will complete the scrutiny of the candidates by February 17.

"The polling will take place on March 6 and the counting will be held on March 9. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 20," Kumar said.

There are a total of 977 municipal wards in 90 municipal wards of Assam. Polling will take place on a total of 2,054 booths. As per the SEC, 20,000-25,000 government staffers will be deployed to ensure smooth polling in the MC elections.

In addition, cops will ensure the law and order situation is maintained, Kumar said, adding that the election to Silchar Municipal Board will not be held now as the matter is sub judice.

With PTI inputs

