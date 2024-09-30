In a tragic incident, a biker was killed by a rhino near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday. The incident was captured on camera by a local. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Saddam Hussain, a resident of the Sonapur Kachutali area of the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Saddam was travelling on his bike from Mayong to the Chamata area when the rhino came out of the wildlife sanctuary and started chasing him. The biker tried to flee, but the rhino attacked and mauled him to death near Haduk Bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, Saddam can be seen getting down from his bike and running into an open field as the rhino chases him. Locals can be heard shouting to scare off the rhino, which can weigh up to 2,800 kilograms and run up to 55 kilometres per hour.

"The rhino came out of the wildlife sanctuary. We are investigating the incident," Nayan Jyoti Das, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, told ANI. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Rhino is found in several forests in Assam, including Kaziranga National Park. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On September 22, the Assam Forest Department said that the rhino population had increased to over 3,000 from about 600 in the 1960s.

Recently, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authority organized a unique program aimed at providing refresher training to about 700 Gypsy safari drivers, and mahouts on visitor safety and enhancement of visitor experience has been planned with funding support from Assam Skill Development Mission.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that the training focused on improving wildlife interpretation and visitor interaction, fostering a better understanding of conservation efforts among tourists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On September 27, four people, including three children, were injured in animal attacks in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.