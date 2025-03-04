Assam news: Electronic City in Jagiroad renamed Ratan Tata Electronic City

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad in Morigaon district will be named after late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Sarma said: "Today, we have decided to name the Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad."

Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024.

Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring brands such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus.

The Assam government’s decision to name the Electronic City after Ratan Tata is a tribute to his contribution to India's industrial and technological development.

Advertisement

Tata semiconductor assembly At the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in the state, Sarma had announced the setting up of the ₹27,000 crore Tata semiconductor assembly plant at Jagiroad.

The assembly will be the site for the development of indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including flip chip and I-SIP (integrated system in package) technologies. These technologies are extremely critical for key applications such as automotive (especially electric vehicles), communications, network infrastructure and others.

The summit was held on February 25 and 26.

Also Read | Assam CM inaugurates Reliance’s new Campa Cola bottling plant in Guwahati

During the summit, the state received investment proposals worth ₹5,18,295 crore, including the MoUs signed at the district level.

“We will begin analysing the proposals in the new financial year, and for the next six months, we will prepare the roadmap for implementation of the various proposals received," Sarma had said.

Advertisement

“It is not necessary that all MoUs will translate into investments and a successful strike rate of the implementation is usually 50 per cent; but I am hoping for 80 per cent, which will make Assam one of the leading states of the country," he added.