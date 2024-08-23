Assam news: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Nagaon; massive protests erupt, locals call for indefinite bandh

The minor girl was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by three persons while she was returning home from her tuition classes on her bicycle in Dhing area on Thursday evening.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Locals block a road during a protest against an alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl by three men at Dhing area, in Nagaon district, Friday.
Locals block a road during a protest against an alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl by three men at Dhing area, in Nagaon district, Friday.(PTI)

Massive protests broke out in the Nagaon district of Assam, following reports of a 14-year-old girl being allegedly gang-raped while returning home from her tuition classes on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening in the Dhing area, and the police have arrested one person in connection with the crime.

In response to the incident, locals have called for an indefinite bandh till the suspects are arrested.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: CBI probe so far reveals ‘no gangrape’, crime scene altered

According to the police, three individuals on a motorcycle surrounded the minor girl around 8 pm on Thursday. They allegedly assaulted and raped her before leaving her injured and unconscious on the roadside by a pond.

The class 10 student was later rescued by locals, who informed the police.

Initially, the girl was taken to a medical centre in Dhing, and later, she was shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for further treatment and medical examination.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised stern action against those who are responsible.

Also Read | SP leaders offered money to settle case, says minor Ayodhya rape victim’s family

“The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action,” said Sarma.

The chief minister also alleged that after the Lok Sabha elections, “a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes. We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators, and nobody will be spared.”

Assam DGP GP Singh said: “Yesterday at around 6:30 pm, one reprehensible incident took place here, and one hour later, the SP informed me about the incident, and immediately we informed the Chief Minister. I directed the SP to visit the site and start the investigation. The victim is a 14-year-old girl. A case has been registered under the POSCO Act. Yesterday, I was in touch with the SP and updated the Chief Minister also. As per the directive of the Chief Minister, I came here. I visited the site and also the house of the victim and spoke with her family members. I also spoke with the police officials. As of now, police have nabbed one suspect, and there is lots of evidence. I think that we will be able to get mobile data within a short time. The investigation is ongoing in the right way.”

Also Read | Bulldozer action in UP: Bakery of rape-accused ‘SP member’ razed in Ayodhya

 

Further, Sarma highlighted that in the last two months, 22 such crimes against women have taken place, and this was the 23rd such incident in the state.

“In Lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAssam news: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Nagaon; massive protests erupt, locals call for indefinite bandh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue