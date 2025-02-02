Assam news: Poppy farming worth over ₹27 crore destroyed in Goalpara, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday around 170 bighas (over 56 acres) of poppy farming worth more than ₹27 crore were destroyed in Goalpara district of the state in January.

In a post on social media platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "Dear Local Pablo Escobars, Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char areas worth ₹27.20 crore in January."

He also warned the poppy cultivators, saying “So next time you think of drugs, think of @assampolice first.”

The post also carries a video showing a tractor smashing the purported poppy plantation amid the presence of a huge number of policemen.

Manipur govt condemns mob attack on security team that went to destroy poppy cultivation The Manipur government on Saturday condemned the mob attack on a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, an official statement said.

It said an FIR has been filed in this connection and strict action will be taken against all those involved.

"An FIR has been filed at Saikul police station for further investigation into the incident. The government has taken the incident very seriously and condemned the mob violence in the strongest terms. Strict legal action will be taken against all those involved, including Ajang Khongsai, who is linked to both the village and the incident. The government is committed to continue the crackdown on illicit poppy cultivation across the state and will not tolerate any attempts to obstruct efforts of the War on Drugs campaign," it said.

A mob of around 80 people on Friday confronted a security team that went to destroy illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district and damaged four vehicles.

The incident occurred in the Lhungjang hill range where personnel of the CRPF and police had gone.