Assam news: 4-year-old child killed as boat capsises, over 50,000 affected by thunderstorm
A thunderstorm in Assam caused four deaths and affected over 50,000 people, leading to uprooted trees, damaged houses, and a capsized boat with casualties. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with assistance from SDRF and NDRF teams.
Four people were killed and more than 50,000 affected after a thunderstom wreaked havoc in Assam. Trees and electric poles were uprooted and numerous houses damaged as the downpour lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening.
