Four people were killed and more than 50,000 affected after a thunderstom wreaked havoc in Assam. Trees and electric poles were uprooted and numerous houses damaged as the downpour lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A boat carrying 15 passengers capsized when it was coming from Sishumari Ghat to Nepurer Alga. A 4-year-old child died in this incident and two others including a child and a 60-year-old man are still missing. The SDRF team is engaged in a search and rescue operation. The NDRF team is also coming. The boat was capsized due to a heavy storm. Search and rescue operations will be continued..." said Circle Officer, Pranjal Sarmah Baruah.

Another woman was killed in Cachar after being caught in the midst of the storm while two people died due to lightning strikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

45 villages spread across across 10 districts have been affected by the inclement weather. 24 houses have been damaged extensively while another 243 suffered partial damage. According to an update shared by the Chief Minister's office, six people have been admitted to the SMCH in Silchar after suffering injuries due to lightning strikes.

Inclement weather also caused extensive damage in parts of Manipur and West Bengal over the weekend. Strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning struck southeastern Manipur and Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, causing damage to several houses, crops, and livestock shelters. Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages in Manipur were among the most affected areas with severe damage to houses, buildings and crops.

Meanwhile several people were killed and over 100 injured as a cyclonic storm passed through Jalpaiguri district of Bengal. Both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the affected areas on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc. District administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of the deaths, and the injured as per rules and following the MCC (model code of conduct)," Banerjee had tweeted soon after the storm.

(With inputs from agencies)

