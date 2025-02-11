Two people were arrested in Guwahati for cheating people over under the pretext of securing government job, reported ANI on Tuesday. Fraudsters are suspected to be associated with a larger group. They used to dupe people by promising them government jobs and used to charge hefty money from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed. A case has been registered against the two in connection with fraud related to government job, said Shankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati.

"We received a complaint on February 8 from Nipul Kalita, based on which an FIR was filed and an investigation was launched. Several details came to light during the probe," ANI quoted Nath.

Accused arrested, vehicle seized; further probe underway The police officials arrested the two suspects in the case on Monday night and their vehicle has also been seized. Officials have hinted of the involvement of more people in the scam and search is underway to arrest other culprits.

"Last night, we registered a case at Panbazar Police Station and subsequently apprehended the two accused. Their vehicle has also been seized," he added.

Suspects used to demand money after promising govt job As per officials, the suspects used to allegedly demand money from victims after promising them assured job in government departments.

"During questioning, they revealed the names of a few others involved. Further investigation is going on," he said.

In a separate incident, a married couple was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, in May 2024. Both the accused were allegedly changing their address and identities to evade arrest.