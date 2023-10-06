Severe waterlogging in Guwahati, Assam due to heavy rains; very heavy rains predicted in Northeastern states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Assam's Guwahati following heavy rains in the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains over Assam during 5-7 October. Apart from Assam, IMD has predicted very heavy rains in other Northeastern states including Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

NDRF, SDRF have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations amid flood-like situation in Guwahati.

As per IMD forecast for North East India, "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 5th-7th October; Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur on 6th October."

Speaking of Meghalaya weather update, Skymet has predicted intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain and thundershower with few very heavy spell and chances of landslide at some places over East Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills, North Garo hills, Ribhoi, South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills during next 24-36 hours. Skymet has also warned of flood like conditions at few places.

The weather department in its latest bulletin on 5 October stated that that "conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state; some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra during next 2 days.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and THESE states today It also added that above normal rainfall activity is likely over extreme south Peninsular India; below normal over Northeast and Eastcentral India and normal rainfall activity over rest parts of the country during 12-18 October.

Meanwhile, IMD said that the monsoon rainfall this year was its lowest since 2018 as the El Nino weather pattern made August the driest in more than a century. Rainfall over the country from June to September was 94 percent of its long-period average, the lowest since 2018, IMD stated. El Nino is a warming of Pacific waters that is typically accompanied by drier conditions over the Indian subcontinent.

Check IMD weather forecast till 9 October East India: -Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-9 October.

Northeast India: -The weather department has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 5th-7th October; Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur on 6th October.

Northwest India: -As per IMD, light to moderate scattered rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9th October.

West & South India:

The weather department has said that no significant weather over the West and South India region during next four days.

(With inputs from agencies)

