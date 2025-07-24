Assam news: Woman PWD engineer found dead in flat, 2 senior officials arrested for ‘abetment’ of suicide

In a tragic incident, a woman engineer was found dead at her residential apartment in Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Jyotisha Das, was an assistant engineer at the Public Works Department (PWD) of Assam.

She originally hailed from Guwahati and was posted in Bongaigaon.

According to police, she has left behind a handwritten note alleging harassment by senior officials to approve fraudulent bills for incomplete construction work.

She has allegedly named two senior Assam government officials in the note.

The police have arrested the two officials in a case of abetment of suicide.

"We have arrested the two persons named in the suicide note. One is an executive engineer of the PWD and the other a sub-divisional officer," Bongaigaon SSP Mohan Lal Meena told PTI.

Following the tragedy, Das’s family has filed an FIR.

Earlier this month, both of them were transferred out of the district.

While the executive engineer was promoted and posted in Nalbari district, the SDO was moved to Kamrup.

"They have been sent to judicial custody. We have got permission to interrogate them and carry out our investigation," Meena said.

He also said that police are verifying the allegations in the suicide note found beside the body of the woman.

"She said in the note that the two arrested officials put immense pressure on her regarding the construction of a mini stadium in Bongaigaon. She also alleged that they had forced her to pass inflated bills submitted by a contractor," another official told PTI.

In her note, Das wrote that she had been under severe mental stress due to repeated pressure from her superiors. She also claimed there was no one to guide her in the office and expressed feelings of exhaustion and helplessness, reported NDTV.