Assam news: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped and doused with acid in front of her two children in Assam's Cachar district.

According to police, the attack took place on January 22 when the 28-year-old accused forced his way into the 30-year-old woman's home.

They had a verbal altercation just hours before the incident. The accused is a neighbour of the victim.

When the woman’s husband returned home, he found her lying on the floor with her mouth, hands, and feet tied. An acid-like substance had also been poured on her body, according to police.

She was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, who is currently on the run.

Minor girl found alone at railway station in Navi Mumbai Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, police said.

The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).