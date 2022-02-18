Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: Night curfew lifted from all urban areas as COVID cases decline. READ

The Covid situation has significantly improved in Assam.
1 min read . 03:44 PM IST Livemint

An order from the Special Relief Commissioner says a continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and the number of active cases has also decreased

Assam government lifted the night curfew in the state due to declining COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

"A continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and number of active cases has also decreased, therefore, the state government orders that the night Curfew is withdrawn/ lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from February 18, 2022," says an order from the Special Relief Commissioner. 

