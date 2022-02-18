Assam: Night curfew lifted from all urban areas as COVID cases decline. READ

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An order from the Special Relief Commissioner says a continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and the number of active cases has also decreased
Assam government lifted the night curfew in the state due to declining COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
"A continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and number of active cases has also decreased, therefore, the state government orders that the night Curfew is withdrawn/ lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from February 18, 2022," says an order from the Special Relief Commissioner.
