Although there is no lockdown-like situation in Assam currently, people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 until now will not be allowed entry into public places like markets and hotels from 16 January, announced state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must," said Sarma.

The CM had earlier this month said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls and multiplexes.

He had said that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed.

The state government had also announced that physical classes will be disallowed in schools till 30 January amid rising Covid cases.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), 3,97,36,753 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state thus far.

Meanwhile, Assam logged 2,348 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 890 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload in the state rose to 6,40,636. The disease claimed five lives during the day, an increase by two compared to the fatalities on Thursday.

The death toll in the state has reached 6,197 with the death rate at 0.97%, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.

The day’s positivity rate on Friday was 7.80%, lower than 7.87% on Thursday.

The number of patients who recuperated from the infection on Friday was 861, lower by 381 compared to 1,242 recoveries on the previous day. The total number of cured Covid-19 patients in the state has reached 6,17,825 with the recovery rate at 96.44%.

The active Covid-19 caseload in the state has increased to 15,267 from the 13,785 on 13 January.

