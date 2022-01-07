GUWAHATI : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that physical classes will be disallowed till 30 January amid rising Covid cases in the state.

In a media briefing the Assam CM further said that all schools up to class 8 in the Kamrup-Metropolitan district will remain closed from 8 January.

Schools will also remain closed till class 5 in all other districts of Assam from 8 January.

The Assam chief minister also announced other revised rules after Covid cases spiked in the state.

These included Covid appropriate behavior for restaurants. Sarma said that restaurants will be allowed to operate at a 100% capacity only for people who are completely vaccinated.

He prohibited the restaurants from entertaining standing customers.

In context to treatment, the Assam CM said that patients who qualify for the Below Poverty Level (BPL) category will be provided free treatment for Covid-19 by the Assam Government.

During the period between December 28, 2021 and January 5 this year, the state reported 2,354 Covid cases, according to National Health Mission (NHM) data.

The state has been reporting an alarming rise in cases in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, Assam recorded 591 new coronavirus cases, an increase of over 100 infections compared to the previous day.

Assam also reported its first Omicron patient on Wednesday, a UAE returnee.

“As far as the number of hospital beds is concerned, Assam is in a good condition. We have over 8700 beds with 2633 oxygen beds, and 1000 ICU beds for COVID patients. By the time COVID peaks, we will have 25,000 hospital beds," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

