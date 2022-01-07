The state has been reporting an alarming rise in cases in the past two weeks.
On Thursday, Assam recorded 591 new coronavirus cases, an increase of over 100 infections compared to the previous day.
Assam also reported its first Omicron patient on Wednesday, a UAE returnee.
“As far as the number of hospital beds is concerned, Assam is in a good condition. We have over 8700 beds with 2633 oxygen beds, and 1000 ICU beds for COVID patients. By the time COVID peaks, we will have 25,000 hospital beds," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
