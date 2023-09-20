Hello User
Assam: Over 2 lakh youth to get 2 lakh under new self-employment scheme, says CM Sarma

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 01:59 PM IST Livemint

Assam govt to launch 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' scheme, providing 2 lakh to youth for self-employment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

The Assam government will launch a new scheme to provide financial assistance of 2 lakh to youth for their self-employment, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, adding that the registration for 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' will begin from September 23-24.

This was announced in a video conference held by Sarma with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, Assam CMO said, “The Chief Minister later told media persons that the new scheme would provide financial assistance for 2 lakh each to two lakh youth for making them self-independent."

Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political, Ravi Kota, and Resident Commissioner, MS Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.

(More details to be added soon)

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 01:59 PM IST
