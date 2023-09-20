The Assam government will launch a new scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to youth for their self-employment, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, adding that the registration for 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' will begin from September 23-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was announced in a video conference held by Sarma with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, Assam CMO said, "The Chief Minister later told media persons that the new scheme would provide financial assistance for ₹2 lakh each to two lakh youth for making them self-independent."

Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political, Ravi Kota, and Resident Commissioner, MS Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.

