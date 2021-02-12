Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by 5 per litre ahead of election

The Assam government on Friday said that it has cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and reduced the duty on alcoholic beverages by 25%. The new rates will be effective from midnight today.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today presented a vote-on-account for ₹60,784.03 crore in the House and withdrew an additional cess on petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by ₹5 per litre.

"Speaker sir, at the peak of COVID-19, we had levied additional cess on petrol, diesel and liquor. Now, the number of patients has reduced... I am grateful to my cabinet colleagues who agreed to my proposal this morning to rescind this additional cess. Hence, petrol and diesel will become cheaper by ₹5 per litre with effect from midnight tonight, benefiting lakhs of consumers across Assam," Sarma said in his speech, according to a PTI report.

The announcement comes months ahead of the state assembly election and especially at a time when fuel prices have been touching new highs across the country.

The finance minister presented the vote-on-account for an aggregate expenditure of ₹60,784.03 crore in the state Assembly for the first six months of the current fiscal.

Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rose from ₹2,02,080.85 crore to ₹2,48,796.15 crore between 2016-17 and 2019-20 at constant prices.

The annual growth rate stood at 7.71% in the period as against the rate of 6.11% at the national level.

"At current prices, the GSDP rose from ₹2,54,382.36 crore in 2016-17 to ₹3,51,317.77 crore in 2019-20 at an annual growth rate of 12.7% as against the all-India growth rate of 10.72%," Sarma said in the last budget of the first BJP-led government in the state.

During the period, the per capita income of Assam rose from ₹66,330 in 2016-17 to ₹90,692 in 2019-20.

The elections to the 126-member state assembly are likely to be held in March-April.

