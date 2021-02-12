Assam: Petrol, diesel to become cheaper by 5 per litre ahead of election

"Speaker sir, at the peak of COVID-19, we had levied additional cess on petrol, diesel and liquor. Now, the number of patients has reduced... I am grateful to my cabinet colleagues who agreed to my proposal this morning to rescind this additional cess. Hence, petrol and diesel will become cheaper by ₹5 per litre with effect from midnight tonight, benefiting lakhs of consumers across Assam," Sarma said in his speech, according to a PTI report.